BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial Eagles hosted their annual Twilight Invite at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday evening. The girls ran first at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:15 p.m.

Starting in reverse order with the boys’ race, it was the Eagles who would once again claim their home meet, but Granite City freshman Landon Harris stole the show by crossing the line first overall with a blazing time of 16:03.40.

CM junior Max Weber and senior teammate DJ Dutton finished second and third with times of 16:14.80 and 16:30.70, respectively.

Three Eagles finished inside the top 10 and nine Eagles placed in the top 20.

Senior Justice Eldridge took eighth for CM with a time of 17:07.90. Granite City junior Aidan Harris finished right beside him with the same exact time.

Alton junior Noah Gallivan finished the best for the Redbirds with a fifth-place time of 16:55.00.

Article continues after sponsor message

Going with the lowest score wins, the Eagles took it home with 38 points followed by Highland (45), Roxana (81), Granite City (93), Alton (126), Metro-East Lutheran (148), and Dupo (220).

On the girls' side, it was a race dominated by the Highland Bulldogs thanks to a first-place finish from junior Payton Frey with a time of 20:22.70. Four other Bulldogs placed in the top 10.

Granite City senior Emilee Franklin took second with a time of 21:07.60.

Roxana senior Raelee Kimbro and freshman teammate Gianna Stassi finished third and fifth with times of 22:11.90 and 22:35.00, respectively.

A pair of Alton High sophomores were in fourth and fifth, Sophia Helfrich (22:17.10) followed by Monica Klockemper (22:31.80).

Team scores-wise, Highland won with 35 points followed by Alton (81), Roxana (84), Granite City (85), Marquette (103), and CM (127).

Most of these teams will be back in action on Saturday in the Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational held at Wilson Park.

More like this: