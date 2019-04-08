CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, STAUNTON 7: Gavin Lyday, Eli Smock and Zack Vaughn all had two hits, and Chandler Powell had three RBIs and Will Buhs and Nick Walker both drove home two as CM defeated Staunton.

Powell allowed three hits and struck out four on the mound.

The Eagles go to 7-5, while the Bulldogs are now 4-3.