CM Tops Marquette Catholic In Varsity Boys Bowling Match
BETHALTO - Civic Memorial topped Marquette Catholic 24-16 in a boys bowling match on Wednesday night at Airport Bowl.
Marquette's results were:
Hayden Sherman 645
Adam Vowels 550
Nicholas Trefny, 496
Max Cogen 564
Davin Thomas, 458
Civic Memorial results were:
Andrew Hawk 607
Eric Harkey 587
Brayden Prott 551
Jordan Teems 526
Brady Geisler 483
Marquette returns to action on Thursday at Camelot Bowl against Metro East Lutheran High School and at Bowl Haven Lanes at 2:30 p.m. Monday against Steeleville.