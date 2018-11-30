CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, WATERLOO 14: The Civic Memorial Eagles jumped out to a 40-8 halftime lead and were never headed in their Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Bulldogs at home.

Anna Hall led CM with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, Hannah Sontag scored 14 points and had three steals and Kourtland Tyus had 11 points, six assists, and six steals.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM head girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney said it was a good overall team effort by his girls against Waterloo.

"We did a great job mixing up our defenses," he said. "We were very active at hawking the ball and challenging passing lanes while providing solid help-side defense. We were also able to take advantage of their turnovers and turn them into easy buckets on the other end. We executed well in the half court when the fast break wasn't there. That’s something we’ve been really working hard at. Pushing the ball and playing fast, but when it’s not there, change speeds, slow down and execute our offensive schemes."

The Eagles, now 6-0 and 1-0 in the league, play Belleville East at O’Fallon Saturday afternoon in a 2 p.m. tip.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.