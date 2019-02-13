ROCHESTER - Civic Memorial's girls basketball team slipped by Taylorville 37-29 in its regional semifinal game at Rochester on Tuesday night.

Kourtland Tyus led the Eagles with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two assists; Anna Hall had eight points, six rebounds and three steals.

CM is now 27-5 on the year, and will play in the final Thursday night against Springfield Lanphier, a 65-56 winner over the host Rockets. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles led 10-4 at the end of one, 15-13 at the half, 26-18 after three quarters, then pulled to a 37-29 win.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.