BETHALTO - For senior runner Jackson Collman, it's been a very good season for both him and the Civic Memorial High boys track team, as both he and the Eagles have enjoyed very good results and times in each of their races.

Collman had a great showing in the 1,600 meters at the Collinsville Invitational meet May 6 at Kahok Stadium, finishing fourth with a time of 4:25.26, while teammate D.J. Dutton was seventh at 4:31.24 as CM came in 13th as a team.

It was a very good showing for Collman and his concentration on the race provided great results.

"Today, I feel really good," Collman said during an interview conducted while the meet was in progress. "I had just one race today and I made it my main focus from the moment I stepped on the lot here."

For his success in the one-mile, Jackson is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Athlete of the Month for CM.

Collman and the Eagles have enjoyed a very successful season and the main reason is very simple and straightforward.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I mean, we put in the work," Collman said. "We put it in every morning, we wake up at 5 a.m., do doubles, run seven late in the afternoon. We've been putting in the work, so it's about time we've been doing better."

It's been a great ride for CM, with the Mississippi Valley Conference meet coming up May 11 and the IHSA Class 2A sectional meet on May 18 at East Alton-Wood River Memorial Stadium. Collman and his teammates are looking ahead to both meets.

"Yeah, definitely," Collman said. "There's something to figure out, but it's marked on our calendar."

Collman's hopes for both the conference and sectional meets are high and wants to accomplish much at both meets.

"Well, we've never been that good of an overall team, in my opinion," Collman said, "but I'm hoping we can have a good conference meet and a few (personal records) in there."

And as a senior, doing well in both the conference and sectional meets and going on to the IHSA state meet May 25-27 in Charleston would be the climax of a great career for Collman at CM and he's hoping for the chance to qualify for the state meet.

"Oh, yeah, definitely," Collman said with a smile.

More like this: