BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School is looking for a new head football coach after Justin Winslow resigned last week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

The Eagles were 7-3 overall last season, losing 34-14 in the playoffs to Breese Mater Dei.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Civic Memorial Athletic Director Steve Carey said Winslow has been looking to get into college coaching as an offensive coordinator and told him he feels it is right to start looking beyond the high school level.

 

“We had a great year this year,” Carey said. “He has been an asset as an assistant for four or five years before he became head coach, and done a great job for us. We wish him well.”

 

The Eagles were 3-6 in 2014, so Winslow is credited with greatly turning the football program around this past season.

More like this:

Jan 6, 2024 - Triad Uses Physicality To Wear Down Panthers

Jan 4, 2024 - Jersey's Aiden Taylor's Persistence Pays - He Is A Sparklight Internet Male Athlete Of The Month

Dec 13, 2023 - River Dragons' Head Coach Resigns His Post, Search For Replacement Begins

Dec 9, 2023 - Ogden Leads CM With 13 Points, But Triad Continues Strong Play In 42-30 Win Over Eagles In MVC Game

Jan 30, 2024 - Monday, Jan. 29 Sports Round-Up: McGivney, Triad Girls Post Wins; Roxana Wrestling Performs Well At Rich Lovellette Invitational

 