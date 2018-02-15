BETHALTO – Civic Memorial ran out to a 33-9 halftime lead on Triad and went on to record a 48-19 win over the Knights in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 3A CM Regional Wednesday night.

The Eagles will meet East St. Louis, who stunned Highland 48-39 in Wednesday's other semifinal game, for the regional title at 7 tonight; the winner advances to next week's Carbondale Sectional, where either Carterville or Murphysboro – whoever wins tonight's Carterville Regional title game – awaiting tonight's winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Kaylee Eaton led the Eagles with 17 points, with Alaria Tyus adding 12 and Anna Hall five on the night; Caleigh Miller led Triad with eight points. CM enters tonight's game with the Flyers at 28-2, while the Knights were eliminated at 9-16.

