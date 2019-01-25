CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, COLUMBIA 23: Anna Hall led the way with 17 points, while Kourtland Tyus added 11 as the Eagles won at home over Columbia.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM led all the way, building from a 12-7 first quarter lead into a 23-11 halftime edge, and led after three quarters 41-17.

The Eagles are now 22-5 for the year, while Columbia is now 18-5.