CM romps past Columbia 54-23, Anna Hall delivers team-high 17 points, Kourtland Tyus adds 11
January 25, 2019 6:02 AM
Listen to the story
CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, COLUMBIA 23: Anna Hall led the way with 17 points, while Kourtland Tyus added 11 as the Eagles won at home over Columbia.
CM led all the way, building from a 12-7 first quarter lead into a 23-11 halftime edge, and led after three quarters 41-17.
The Eagles are now 22-5 for the year, while Columbia is now 18-5.