BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial boys track team won the majority of events in taking a triangular meet Monday at Hauser Field over Metro-East Lutheran and Marquette Catholic.

The Eagles won with 91 points, while the Knights were second at 33 points and the Explorers were third with 14 points.

In the 100 meters, CM's Andrew Fonrodona was the winner with a time of 11.46 seconds, with Rodrick Holmes of Metro-East second at 11.65 seconds, Dash Turner of the Eagles third at 12.06 seconds and Justin Burnett of the Knights fourth at 12.12 seconds. Marquette's Braden Nash had a time of 12.49 seconds. In the 200 meters, the Knights' Charles Fedder won with a time of 23.52 seconds, while CM runners were second, third and fourth. Will Pienning had a time of 25.04 seconds, Michael Atteberry was in at 25.50 seconds and Turner had a time of 25.84 seconds. Mark Cherniaski of the Knights had a time of 26.34 seconds, while Nash came in at 28.21 seconds.

Nash took the win in the 400 meters at 59.37 seconds, with Zach Wooten of the Eagles second at 1:00.08 and teammate Adrian Gares had a time of 1:01.61, while Metro-East's Nathan Staake was in at 1:04.66. The 800 meters saw Tullio Zampieri of CM win with a time of 2:15.22, while Max Weber of Metro-East was second at 2:16.88 and Daniel Kline of the Explorers was third at 2:24.18. Kent Scottberg of the Eagles came home at 2:26.21 and the Knights' Jack Shank had a time of 2:38.53.

The 1,600 meters was won by Jacob Cranford of the Eagles at 4:57.88, with Weber in at 5:03.69, Shank having a time of 5:39.75 and Kline coming in at 6:03.34. CM's Joshua Cranford had a time of 5:17.35. In the 300-meter hurdles, the winner was Atteberry at 49.52 seconds, with teammate Ty Books second at 51.06 seconds.

In the relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by CM at 47.12 seconds, with the Metro-East A team coming in second at 48.09 seconds and the Knights' B team third at 54.32 seconds. The 4x200 meters was CM's A team at 1:40.44, with Metro East second at 1:45.12 and the Eagles' B team came in at 1:50.35. The winner of the 4x400 meters was CM's A team at 3:40.72, the B team was second at 4:13.72 and the C team finished third at 4:14.66. The 4x800 meters was won by the CM A team at 9:23.00, with Metro-East second at 10:07.00 and the Eagles' B team third at 12:05.52.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Marquette's Jack Beaber with a throw of 11.76 meters, with Ricardo Holton of the Knights second at 10.42 meters and teammate Andrew Maske third at 9.51 meters. The Eagles' Ryder Collins had a toss of 8.68 meters and teammate Gabe Turbyfil had a throw of 7.53 meters. In the discus throw, the winner was CM's Josh Hodge with a throw of 37.55 meters, with Beaber second at 32.35 meters, Holton came in third at 29.48 meters and Maske was fourth with a 26.22 meter throw. CM's Jordan Teems was fifth with a throw of 25.78 meters.

Zampiere won the high jump, clearing 1.52 meters, while in the pole vault, Ethan Flanigan won by clearing 2.13 meters and Drake Davenport of the Eagles was second going over at 1.82 meters. In the long jump, the Knights' Griffin Kohlmiller won with a leap of 6.01 meters, while Davenport was second at 5.12 meters, CM teammate Andrew Klaas was third at 4.97 meters, Nash came in fourth at 4.69 meters and the Knights' Bryce Stewart was fifth, going 4.34 meters. In the triple jump, Carson Leblanc of the Eagles won with a jump of 10.59 meters, while teammate Hunter Walters came in second at 9.74 meters.

