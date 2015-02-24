Civic Memorial's girls have taken one game at a time and that approach worked again Monday night at Highland with another 55-46 post-season victory over Salem in the Class 3A IHSA Highland Sectional.

Allie Troeckler paved the way again for the Eagles with 26 points. Katelyn Turbyfill controlled the boards with 17 rebounds and six points. Alaira Tyus had 11 points.

The game was knotted at 21-all at the half, but the Eagles poured it on in the third quarter for the win.

Civic Memorial coach Jonathan Denney said his team settled down in the third quarter and switched defenses.

"We had some big shots in the third quarter and held them off in the fourth quarter," he said.

Denney said he felt Troeckler was not getting the ball enough in the first quarter, so he encouraged that to happen.

"We made an adjustment and then she made some big baskets and helped us get in the right flow," he said.

Civic Memorial avenged an earlier defeat to Salem with the victory and Denney said he thinks that gives the team a chance to see how many improvements it has made.

"This gives us a crack at defending our sectional championship with a totally different team," Denney added.

The Eagles (26-6) meet Metropolis Massac County (20-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Highland.

"I saw them play against Mascoutah," Denney said of Metropolis Massac County. "They are senior laden and have a few players from a team that knocked us off in the sectional semifinals two years ago. I expect another tough opponent."

