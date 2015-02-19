GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, BREESE MATER DEI 39: Allie Troeckler's 30-point game helped send Civic Memorial to the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional final Wednesday night as the Eagles eliminated Breese Mater Dei 54-39.

CM will take on Highland, 50-34 winners over Triad, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner takes on the Olney-East Richland Regional champion in the Highland Sectional semifinals next week.

The game was tied at 30-30 midway through the third period when the Eagles went on a 15-2 run that essentially decided the game.

Alaria Tyus added 10 points for the Eagles, who went to 24-6 on the season; the Knights, who were eliminated with a 19-9 mark, were led by Lauren Donnewald with 14 points and Chloe Beckmann with 12 points.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ARKANSAS 84, MISSOURI 69: Michael Qualls had 21 points for Arkansas as the Razorbacks handed Missouri its 12th striaght loss – the Tigers' longest in nearly 40 years – 84-69 in a Southeastern Conference game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday night.

Bobby Portis added 16 points for the Hogs (21-5 overall, 10-3 SEC) as they took advantage of 14 Mizzou turnovers to run out to a 37-29 halftime lead.

Jonathan Williams and Tramaine Isabell each led Missouri (7-19 overall, 1-12 SEC) with 13 points each.

The Tigers travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in a 1:30 p.m. Saturday contest (SEC Network).

