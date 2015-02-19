Allie Troeckler pushes off the ball. She scored 30 points in Civic Memorial's regional win on Wednesday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

IHSA CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, BREESE MATER DEI 39: Allie Troeckler's 30-point game helped send Civic Memorial to the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional final Wednesday night as the Eagles eliminated Breese Mater Dei 54-39.

CM will take on Highland, 50-34 winners over Triad, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner takes on the Olney-East Richland Regional champion in the Highland Sectional semifinals next week.

The game was tied at 30-30 midway through the third period when the Eagles went on a 15-2 run that essentially decided the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alaria Tyus added 10 points for the Eagles, who went to 24-6 on the season; the Knights, who were eliminated with a 19-9 mark, were led by Lauren Donnewald with 14 points and Chloe Beckmann with 12 points.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ARKANSAS 84, MISSOURI 69: Michael Qualls had 21 points for Arkansas as the Razorbacks handed Missouri its 12th striaght loss – the Tigers' longest in nearly 40 years – 84-69 in a Southeastern Conference game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., Wednesday night.

Bobby Portis added 16 points for the Hogs (21-5 overall, 10-3 SEC) as they took advantage of 14 Mizzou turnovers to run out to a 37-29 halftime lead.

Jonathan Williams and Tramaine Isabell each led Missouri (7-19 overall, 1-12 SEC) with 13 points each.

The Tigers travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in a 1:30 p.m. Saturday contest (SEC Network).

More like this:

5 days ago - Explorers Set Back By Columbia - Focused On “Error-Free Soccer” Heading Toward Postseason

Aug 26, 2023 - Eagles' Late Goal Sees Them Win Norman Lewis Soccer Tournament

Jul 9, 2023 - Alton Post 126 Under-15 Legion Club Takes Pair At GMB AAA Tournament, Defeats USA Prime Missouri 5-4 And Indiana Thunder 7-0  

Aug 16, 2023 - PREVIEW: Cougars Set for Season Opener Thursday

Sep 25, 2023 - SIUE Women's Soccer Blanks Lindenwood 1-0

 