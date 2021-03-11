BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School girls basketball team honored five seniors at home Thursday night prior to a fitting conclusion of their strong girls basketball careers - a 62-35 win over Mascoutah.



Tori Standefer, Azia Ray, Harper Buhs, Ally Hardy, and Jackie Woelfel closed their senior season with a 15-1 record for this shortened season and won the Mississippi Valley Conference with an undefeated record. Their only loss came to powerhouse Class 4A Edwardsville Tigers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Lady Eagles had another big game from senior Standefer. She led the Eagles with 18 points while senior Buhs, Hardy and junior Claire Christeson had 7 points.

The Mascoutah Lady Indians were led by Sophia Loden with 16 points while Katie Schneider and Maya Singletary had 7 points.

The Eagles led the Indians 11-7 after the first quarter. CM then pushed the lead to 30-11 going into the half. After halftime, the Eagles jumped out to a 47-24 lead. In the fourth quarter, CM outscored Mascoutah 15 to 11 to close the game.

“With it being senior night the kids were excited and it was our last game of the year. It was nice to have these seniors get to play a lot together tonight that was my goal. This was a special group of kids and I'm glad we were able to end on a positive note," Civic Memorial head girls basketball coach Mike Arbuthnot said.

More like this: