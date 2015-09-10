BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team will be hosting their first home game of the 2015-16 season against the Effingham High School Flaming Hearts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at CMHS’s football field.

So far, this football season has been very rewarding for the Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Justin Winslow, the team has won their first two non-conference games of the season. Whereas some local teams have found it difficult to face non-conference competitors, CM seemed to have no problems defeating their opponents in their past two matchups.

“We’re excited for our home opener,” Winslow said, “and with a 2-0 record for the first time in a while, it just feels good, especially after a great week of preparation.”

In their first game of the season, the Eagles took down the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers in a 50-21 victory on Saturday, Aug. 29 on the Explorers’ home field at Public School Stadium.

“We had a great crowd at the Marquette game,” Winslow said, “it was a good time.”

CM’s victory against Mattoon High School was not as much of a marginal win. The Eagles narrowly won the game, played on Friday, Sept. 4 at Mattoon, by a 1-point difference between the Green Wave with a score of 41-40.

“We turned over the ball a lot more than we should have,” Winslow said, “To spend over 10 hours on a bus and still come away with a victory is nice, though.”

Nonetheless, a win is still a win. The Civic Memorial High School Eagles are undefeated in nonconference play for the Fall 2015 season.

With one win and one loss under their belts, the Effingham Hearts are sure to put up a hefty competition themselves. In their first game against Mater Dei High School on Friday, Aug. 28, they were stomped in a 37-0 loss. However, in their matchup against Mascoutah High School on Friday, Sept. 4, they defeated the Indians in a fairly close game with a score of 28-20.

“Effingham is obviously very capable of beating us,” Winslow said, “but we just have to bring our attitudes and best effort and take care of business.”

