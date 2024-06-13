BETHALTO – Recent Civic Memorial High School graduate Justice Eldridge has distinguished himself as one of the top middle-to-distance runners in Illinois during the 2024 outdoor track and field season. Eldridge's impressive performances include a time of 1:57.46 in the open 800 meters and an 800 relay split of 1:57.2. He also posted a notable 4:21.29 in the 1,600 meters and 9:27.70 in the 3,200 meters.

Eldridge's skills were on full display at the Illinois State Track and Field Meet, where he secured 10th place in the 1,600-meter finals with his 4:21.29 time in the 2A category. His familiarity with the track at Eastern Illinois University will serve him well, as he plans to join the Panthers this fall for cross country and compete in indoor and outdoor track in the upcoming seasons.

Recognized for his athletic prowess, Eldridge has been named the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for the Eagles. His head coach, Jacob Peal, has played a significant role in his development, and Peal has high expectations for Eldridge's collegiate career.

"I am excited to see how Justice develops in college," Coach Peal said. "He is an incredible kid and has meant so much to our cross country and track programs the last four years."

Eldridge's achievements have solidified his place as one of the best middle-to-distance runners in Civic Memorial history, and his future in collegiate athletics looks promising.

congrats to Justice on his honor as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for CM.

