EDWARDSVILLE - Senior guard Allie Troeckler, a Civic Memorial High School graduate, led Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville women's basketball team to a convincing 63-44 victory Wednesday afternoon over the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at First Community Arena.

Troeckler paced SIUE with a season-high 17 points and collected 10 rebounds, earning her second double-double on the young season. SIUE women improved to 2-1 with the victory.

"She [Troeckler] does a really good job of doing what we need," said SIUE Associate Head Coach Todd Schultze, "whether it be rebounding or hitting a tight shot that we need, or play good defense."

Sophomore forward Ajulu Thata contributed 11 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Allie Caite Knutson notched her first collegiate basket in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars found their stride and held the visiting Eutectics to just four points in the second quarter and only 22 points during the entire second half. The game was a back-and-forth contest early before the Cougars went on a 14-2 run, turning a tie ballgame into a 12-point Cougar lead just before halftime.

"Coach (Paula) Buscher gets on them that we are physical at both ends," commented Schultze. "It's fun to coach these kids. I know we've only played three games, but this is a fun group to coach this year."

SIUE continued to take advantage of their opponent's mistakes, scoring 19 points off 23 turnovers and recording 13 second-chance points. The Cougars also imposed their will close to the basket, notching 40 points in the paint and collecting 16 offensive rebounds.

The Cougars will stay at home to host Kansas City in a 1 p.m. Saturday showdown at First Community Arena, which will be streamed live on ESPN+.

