CM girls win 26th game of year 56-36 over Jersey in regular-season finale
CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, JERSEY 36: Jenna Christeson led CM with 11 points, while Harper Buhs, Anna Hall and Kourtland Tyus all had nine points in the Eagles’ Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey.
Clare Breden led the Panthers with 19 points, and Lauren Brown added nine
CM finishes the regular season at 26-5, while the Panthers are now 21-8.
CM wins the six-team Mississippi Valley Conference with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Highland finished second at 8-2 and Jersey took third at 6-4.