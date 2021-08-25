ROXANA - Civic Memorial opened play in the Roxana Invitational with three wins and heads to a matchup against Marquette Catholic in a championship bracket semi-finals match on Saturday. Game time at Milazzo Gym is 11 a.m. Saturday.

In Group D, the Eagles defeated the host Shells 25-12, 25-22, while Valmeyer won over Bunker Hill 25-16, 25-11. In the second round of matches, the Eagles defeated the Minutemaids 25-16, 25-17. In the third and final round of matches, CM won over Valmeyer 25-16, 26-24.

In Group D, CM swept the group at 3-0, with the Shells coming in second at 2-1, Valmeyer came in third at 1-2 and Bunker Hill was fourth at 0-3.

Coach Kristie Ochs has high hopes for her Eagles this year and has a team goal to capture the Roxana Invitational championship this year. The Roxana Invitational was canceled last year with COVID-19 and in 2019, Jersey topped CM in three for first place. CM had a 15-7 mark this past spring.

Article continues after sponsor message

Seniors Maddie Brueckner, Ella Middleton, and Lauren Dunlap will be some of the team leaders this season for the Eagles. Other seniors on the Eagles roster are Toni Reynolds, Lexi Biciocchi, Lauren Dunlap, Annabelle Reno, and Emily Williams.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: