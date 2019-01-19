Get The Latest News!

CIVIC MEMORIAL 45, O’FALLON 39: At the Highland Invitational, Maura Niemeier and Kourtland Tyus scored 10 points each as the Eagles advanced over the Panthers.

CM is now 21-4, while the Panthers go to 17-5.

CM is scheduled to play for the championship of the tourney Saturday.

 