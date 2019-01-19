CM girls upend O'Fallon to earn slot in Highland Invitational title game
January 19, 2019 7:00 AM January 19, 2019 7:02 AM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 45, O’FALLON 39: At the Highland Invitational, Maura Niemeier and Kourtland Tyus scored 10 points each as the Eagles advanced over the Panthers.
Article continues after sponsor message
CM is now 21-4, while the Panthers go to 17-5.
CM is scheduled to play for the championship of the tourney Saturday.