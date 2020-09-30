BETHALTO - Civic Memorial beat EAWR 7-2 in varsity girls tennis on Tuesday at Alton.

Civic Memorial won all six singles matches and won one doubles match. EAWR won two doubles.

In the doubles matches, East Alton-Wood River's Allen and Withers won over CM’s Mormino and Reynolds 8-3, In the second match, CM’s Wright and Welcher beat Olinghouse and Martin 9-7. In the third and final doubles match EAWR Denton and Melton beat CM’s Pasley and Smith 8-4.

In the singles matches, J Schillinger beat Allen 8-1, Barker beat Denton 8-0, Desherlia beat Olinghouse 8-5, Gerber beat Withers 8-4, M. Schillinger beat Martin 8-4, and Smith beat Melton 8-5.

CM is now 12-6 for the season.

