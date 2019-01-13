CIVIC MEMORIAL 43, HIGHLAND 41: Harper Buhs had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals for the Eagles, while Anna Hall added with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles nipped Highland.

CM led 13-3 at the end of one quarter, 23-16 at the half, 32-30 after three and won by the 43-41 margin.

CM is now 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference; Highland falls to 16-5 overall.

CM was supposed to play in the Highland Tourney on Saturday, but it was canceled because of the weather.

