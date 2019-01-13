Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 43, HIGHLAND 41: Harper Buhs had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals for the Eagles, while Anna Hall added with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Eagles nipped Highland.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM led 13-3 at the end of one quarter, 23-16 at the half, 32-30 after three and won by the 43-41 margin.

CM is now 18-4 overall and 6-0 in the conference; Highland falls to 16-5 overall.

CM was supposed to play in the Highland Tourney on Saturday, but it was canceled because of the weather.

More like this:

Jun 10, 2024 - Alex Pilger Leads Alton Post 126 to 5-3 Semifinal Victory Over Alton Seniors

May 16, 2024 - Wednesday, March 15, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Roxana Loses Close Softball Game To Staunton, Triad Girls Win, CM Loses In Soccer

Apr 17, 2024 - Highland Girls Track Has Good Showings As Bulldogs Win Roxana Girls Relays, Jersey Second, CM Is Third, Shells Place Sixth  

Jun 10, 2024 - Washington Post 218 Jumps To Early Advantage, Takes 14-3 Win Over Junior Legionnaires In Baseball BATtles Cancer Final

May 7, 2024 - Monday, May 6, 2024, Sports Round-Up: Redbirds Pull Out 8-6 Baseball Win, Hawks, Warriors Win Again In Girls Softball

 