CIVIC MEMORIAL 75, SALEM 34: In the opening round of the Highland Girls Invitational, Anna Hall broke loose for a season-high 36 points, while Maura Niemeier added 11 in the Eagles’ win over Salem.

CM goes to 19-4 on the year with the win, while the Wildcats fall to 2-18.

 