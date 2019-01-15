CM girls romp past Salem in Highland Tourney opener, Anna Hall has season-high 36 points
CIVIC MEMORIAL 75, SALEM 34: In the opening round of the Highland Girls Invitational, Anna Hall broke loose for a season-high 36 points, while Maura Niemeier added 11 in the Eagles’ win over Salem.
CM goes to 19-4 on the year with the win, while the Wildcats fall to 2-18.