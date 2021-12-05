BETHALTO - Civic Memorial had five wrestlers finish in first place as the host Eagles won the 42nd annual CM Wrestling Tournament Saturday morning and afternoon at the CM gym.

The Eagles came in first with a score of 237 points, while Vandalia was second with 191.5 points, Bloomington was third with 169 points, in fourth place was Mattoon with 150 points, fifth place went to Benton, with 129.5 points, Waterloo was sixth with 114.5 points, Murphysboro was seventh with 113 points, eighth place went to Jacksonville with 88 points, Centralia was ninth at 83 points and Jersey rounded out the top ten with 82 points.

Champaign Central came in 11th with 72 points, East Alton-Wood River was 12th with 71 points, East St. Louis came in 13th with 64 points, Springfield High was 14th with 54 points, Highland was 15th with 48 points, in 16th place was Carlyle with 45 points, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Mo. was 17th with 32.5 points, a pair of Missouri schools, Clayton and Winfield, tied for 18th with 28 points each. the CM B team and Goreville tied for 20th with 23 points each and Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis was 22nd with four points.

In the results in the 106-pound class, Tyson Waughtel of Carlyle defeated CM's Bradley Ruckman in the final 8-0, while Jaymz Young of the Flyers won the third-place bout by fall over Daniel Kirkland of Vandalia at 1:32, and Jersey's Logan Czaia pinned Murphysboro's Kaiden Richards at 1:16 for fifth place. At 113 pounds, Brady Foster of Mattoon won over EAWR's Aaron Niemeyer 7-3 to take the title, while third place went to Vandalia's Sophie Bowers, who defeated Bloomington's Javier Enriquez-Lynd 16-4.

In the 120-pound class, the Purple Raiders' Carson Nishida pinned Benton's Bobby Rodriguez at 1:44, while third place went to Pierson Wilkerson of Vandalia, who pinned Centralia's Nate Lecrone at 5:08. The Eagles' Nathen Herrin pinned Waterloo's Kyva Meyers at 1:45 for fifth place. At 126-pounds, the Oilers' Jacob Shaw won by disqualification over Benton's Mason Tieffel for the championship, while Mattoon's Korbin Bateman pinned Bloomington's Noah Read for third place at 1:18.

Joey Biciocchi got the Eagles first individual title at 132 pounds, winning over Owen Miller of Vandalia 7-3, while Bryce Rakers of Murphysboro defeated Highland's Tyson Rakers for third place 10-5. In the 138-pound division, Arojae Hart of Murphysboro defeated CM's Bryce Griffin for the title 7-6, while Collin Reif of Jacksonville defeated Mick Porter of Mattoon 12-6 for third place.

In the 145-pound class, the Vandals' Cutter Prater won the championship with an 11-9 win over Aiden Blackburn of Mattoon, while third place went to Bloomington's Jacob Barger, who pinned CM's Ashton Reed at 5:09 and Avery Grimes of Benton took fifth place over EAWR's Julian Marshall with a pin at 3:22. At 152 pounds, the champion was Mattoon's Kiefer Duncan, who pinned Trey Elliott of Jacksonville at 3:34, with East Side's Cody Powell winning over Highland's Ben Mitchell 9-5 for third place and Payton Evans of Bloomington taking seventh over the Eagles' Mason Walker in a no contest.



In the 160-pound class, the champion was Murphysboro's Dayton Hoffman, who defeated Ryan Kaiser of Vandalia 5-0, while James Cotton of Jacksonville won by injury default at 4:43 over Centralia's Noah Morris. In the fifth-place bout, Central's Liam Potenberg defeated CM's Brayden Moss by fall at 5:08, and Jeremiah Simpson of the Flyers pinned Andrew McCullough of Bloomington at 1:30 in the seventh-place match. In the 170-pound class, the Eagles' Abe Wojcikiewicz was the champion, pinning Luca Thies of Jacksonville at 1:17 to win, while Brandon Lloyd of Waterloo took third place with a pin of Carlyle's Owen Birkner at 1:43. In the seventh-place bout, the Maroons' Asher Kotowski pinned CM's Ayden Wesley at 1:14 to take the match.

In the 182- pound class, the Eagles got their third champion in Miggy Gonzalez, who pinned Connor Chin of the Panthers at 48 seconds to take the title, while Benton's Connor Dean won third place over Waterloo's Drew Rose by fall at 1:40. At 195 pounds, Colton Carlisle CM won the title over Anthony Curry of Bloomington 3-1 in sudden death overtime, while Elijah Johnson of the Orphans won the third-place bout over Kreighton Bair of Waterloo by fall at 1:58.

In the 220-pound division, Waterloo's Jordan Sommers defeated Bloomington's Jack Weitha 6-5 in the title match, while Vandalia's Eric Barenfanger defeated Central's Zavier Neil by fall at 2:20 and Leo Meyer of Mattoon pinned the Oilers' Drake Champlin at 47 seconds to take fifth place. Finally, in the 285-pound class, the Eagles' Logan Cooper won by fall over the Panthers' Jayden Busch at 1:50 to win the championship, with Mekhi McDowell of the Flyers winning the third-place match over Stephen Carr of Bloomington with a pin at 1:07 and Adam Lechner of Waterloo defeating Jacob Herrin of the Eagles' B team 10-8 for seventh place.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

