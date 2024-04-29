BETHALTO - One of the best athletic performances of the spring season has been Civic Memorial freshman track and field sensation Sarah Rider's first-place finishes in the Madison County Small Schools Meet on April 22, 2024, in Bethalto.

Sarah posted personal bests at the county meet in the hurdles races, winning the 100-meter event in 16.31 seconds and concluding the day with a clocking of 49.44 in the 300 hurdles. She posted an incredible long jump of 16 feet, 2.5 inches and a triple jump of 33-7.25.

Sarah is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

Heather Rider, Sarah's mother, said the entire family is incredibly proud of her for her accomplishments as only a freshman.

"She had two big PRs in the 100 and 300 hurdles and it was exciting to watch," she said of the Madison County Meet at Civic Memorial. "She was so thrilled! Then she won all four of her events, including both hurdle races and long jump and triple jump. I think we will see great things from her in her high school years on the track team, and maybe even college after that."

CM Head Girls and Girls Track and Field Coach Jacob Peal could not be more proud of Sarah and said he thinks she has an unbelievable future ahead in the Eagles uniform.

Sarah was ecstatic after her county performances in an interview: "I felt good today," she said. "I was confident on my home track."

Sarah added she "loves the hurdle races."

Sarah said her goals for the rest of the season are to qualify for state and continue to get PRs and keep improving.

Again, congrats to Sarah Rider on her recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.

