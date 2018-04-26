BETHALTO - Civic Memorial’s girls track and field team edged East Alton-Wood River for the Madison County Small School Division championships Monday night at Bethalto.

The Eagle girls won the team title in their competition with 68 points, followed by EAWR with 59, Roxana with 48, then Madison (47), Marquette (34), MEL (13) and McGivney (0). Marquette Catholic's Riley Vickery swept the girls 1600 and 3200 runs on the day while CM's girls found ways to score points in many of the events.

On the girls' side, EAWR's Sechrest took the long jump (16-10) and high jump (5-0) for the Oilers while Vickery's winning times in the 1600 and 3200 were 5:50.0 and 12:21.1 respectively; the Oilers' Leighanne Nottke swept the 100 (18.2 seconds) and 300 (26.44 seconds) hurdles on the day.

“Our girls, team-wise, did really well,” said EAWR coach Russ Colona. “We finished second and that's awesome for these girls; they're all freshmen and sophomores – great job with these guys.”

“Our girls have been running better, running (personal records) and they've improved in every meet,” said Eagle coach Clint Waters, “and I tell you, they really came together as a team today; I'm really proud of the way they ran and supported each other.

“This was a really good small-school meet; I feel there was a lot of competition out here tonight and I'm really excited to have all the competition and it was nice to have it here at CM.”

