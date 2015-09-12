BETHALTO- The Civic Memorial Eagles Football team are celebrating their 47-14 victory against the Effingham High School Flaming Hearts at their first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 10.

CMHS Head Coach Justin Winslow was “extremely proud” of how his team had played during the night’s game.

“We’ve got to fix some things on offense, but we keep getting better every week and that’s all we can hope for right now,” Winslow said.

The first half of the game was a defensive stronghold for CMHS. CMHS scored their first touchdown and field goal point early in the game. After allowing touchdown and field kick to the Hearts, the Eagles stood strong and made their presence known to the opposition, scoring two more touchdowns. The score 20-7 in CM’s favor before the end of the first half.

Shortly after the third quarter began, sophomore wide receiver AJ Lewis (#32) successfully caught a touchdown pass. After a good field goal kick, the score became 27-7.

Effingham hadn’t given up just yet. After their offensive push, they scored their own touchdown and field goal kick, which made the score 27-14.

Unfortunately, the Eagles’ offensive power was just too much. CM went on to score three more touchdowns by the hands of John Whitworth (#34), Zach Williams (#5) and Corey Price (#3) and one extra point from a field goal. The final score of the game was 47-14.

With his team’s new 3-0 record, Coach Winslow is only looking forward to next Friday’s matchup against the Jerseyville High School Panthers.

“Next week is a big week for us,” Winslow said, “Jerseyville is our big rival and we need to be ready to go.”

