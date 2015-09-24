BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team are eager to make this season the year of the Eagle.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Justin Winslow, the team has maintained a 4-0 win streak over the past month of play. The Eagles have displayed their talent as an offensive powerhouse, scoring over 40 points per game.

“We’re really excited to be home again for the second time this season,” Winslow said, “We’ve had a good week of prep and are ready to get out there and play again.”

Defensively, CM has done an excellent job keeping the other team out of their end zone; the only defensive issues the team had faced this season was against Mattoon High School on Sept. 4, where only one point stood between the Eagles and victory in the 41-40 game.

The Eagles are caught in a three-way tie with their Mississippi Valley Conference competitors at Highland and Triad. If both the Eagles and Highland can earn victories this Friday in their games, their rivalry match-up on Friday, Oct. 2 will serve as the tiebreaker within the conference. The Eagles will travel to face Triad High School later this season.

Coming off of a 49-9 loss against Highland themselves, the Mascoutah Indians have had a pretty tough season. With an 0-4 record, the Indians have been struggling to make it into the end zone, scoring an average of 10.5 points per game so far this season. The Indians are tied for last place in the Mississippi Valley Conference with the Jersey Community High School Panthers.

“I look at it as a playoff game for the both of us,” Coach Winslow said, “We can get that fifth win that can guarantee our position, but [Mascoutah] can avoid that fifth loss to keep them eligible.”

On one side, this Friday’s game could extend the Eagles’ win streak to the highly sought after 5-0; however, a win for Mascoutah could set the Indians back on track to gain momentum for the remainder of the season. All and all, both consequences will make for a very entertaining game for both teams and their fans.

“I think that if we make sure we get the things we need to get done, hopefully we can bring home our fifth win,” Winslow said.

