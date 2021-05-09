CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, ROXANA 1: A nine run fourth inning was the difference as CM won at home over Roxana at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Braylen Cox had a hit and drove home three runs for the Eagles, while Kelbie Zupan had a hit and two RBIs and Avari Combes, Makayla Collman, Bryleigh Ward, Ally Hallstead and Katy Hallstead also drove in runs.

Lexi Ryan had two hits for the Shells, while Cheree Ross drove in the only run.

Ryan struck out three in the circle for Roxana.

CM is now 1-12, while the Shells go to 3-4.