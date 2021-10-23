BETHALTO – Civic Memorial High School sealed their playoff bid and earned a good seed after beating the visiting Taylorville High School Tornadoes in their final regular-season game. Friday’s contest under the lights and dipping temperatures would be a perfect game to celebrate Eagles' Senior Night. The purple, white, and gold dominated both sides of the field with a 56-12 victory over the Tornadoes.

The game may have been to honor the seniors playing their final Eagles regular-season game of their careers, but at the end of the day, they are all great football players and even better young men. The seniors seemed to find a new level as they put on a show for the Eagle fans in their last game of the season.

It was a high-flying night for the seniors of the Eagles' offense. Seniors Nick Brousseau, Logan Turbyfill and Luke Paramentier combined for six of their team's touchdowns. The Eagles will look for that type of output and leadership from their seniors as playoffs approach.

Luke Parmentier snared three touchdown passes from Bryer Arview. Logan Turbyfill also had a tremendous game with an interception return for a TD and two other offensive scores. Nick Brosseau rushed for 78 yards and Turbyfill 64 yards. Arview was a perfect 5 for 5 passing for three touchdowns and 132 yards overall.

With the Eagles advancing to an impressive record of 6-3 for their 2021 season after their dominating victory. Their record solidifies the Eagles' spot in the playoffs and should earn them a favorable seed. As for who the Eagles will play in the first round, that is still to be determined.

The Eagles team understands there is a great opportunity in front of them. No matter who the strong veteran Eagles’ team draws in the first round, fans can bet the energy will be higher than ever. The stakes are higher, the cheers are louder, and the players play like it is the last game of their football career because, for some, it will be.

Stay tuned to figure out who the Eagles will get to play come playoff time!

