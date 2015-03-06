It had been 22 years since Civic Memorial had won an IHSA Regional championship in boys basketball, but on Friday night, the drought ended with Jakob Lowrance pourinng 27 points as the Eagles won over Jersey 53-45.

Civic Memorial and Jersey split its two regular season games, but this time it was the Eagles in the second half of the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional.

Zac Ridenhour led Jersey with 13 points. Jake Varble and Luke Shively added eight apiece for Jersey; Drake Kanallakan had seven points. Freshman sensation JaQuan Adams contributed 11 points to the Civic Memorial effort.

"I think we were a little tight in the first quarter to tell you the truth, but finally we came out and played," Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey said. "What turned the tide was our full court run and jump and they didn't handle it well. JaQuan made some plays in first and Jakob was great all night long. Jakob has had a fantastic season. This is really big for the community; the girls have so much success last two or three years, but it is nice for us."

Jersey's Luke Shively hit the 1,000-point plateau with only seconds left.

"I was really proud of these kids no matter what," Jersey coach Stote Reeder said. "They were 1-6 in February but some kids would give up but didn't. I think this team was good enough to win 20 games and a regional, but tonight we just didn't do it. CM played really well in the second quarter. Jakob Lowrance played awesome; he was the reason we got into foul trouble. It is hard to guard a player like that."

