BETHALTO - After a last minute 68-65 defeat against Gibault Catholic High School on Saturday, the Civic Memorial High School boys basketball team knew that Tuesday night’s battle with Granite City High School was going to be tough.

Fortunately for Doug Carey and his boys, the team extended their conference record to 3-1 as Eagles defeated the Steve Roustio’s Warriors 52-50 at the final buzzer.

The dual between the Warriors and the Eagles was nothing short of a trip, forcing both teams to adjust their playing styles constantly as the mood of the game shifted by the minute.

“We’ll take the victory,” Coach Carey said after the game, “but we really didn’t play very well. Next time, we will have to play smarter. Coming back off of the last second loss at Gibault, it is good to go home with a win tonight.”

Sophomore JaQuan Adams took charge for the Eagles, leading with fourteen points on the board for the evening. Senior Brett Lane followed closely behind his teammate with 10 points, eight of which were earned on free throws. Junior David Lane locked down six points for the eagles. Senior Justin Williams locked down seven points from three baskets and a free throw.

Senior Ron Allen knocked in a whomping 23 points for the night, landing each of the three three-point shots he mustered among his other 14 goal points. He also landed three points from free throws. Junior Malique Mason followed Allen with nine points on the board, earning five from free throws and two baskets. His classmate Jake Roustio landed a two-point shot and locked down five points from the goal line on free throws to earn seven.

Granite City, missing both Tre’ Allen and Kenny Barry, forced Civic Memorial to play a quick game of ball, taking a quick and early lead.

“We knew [of Allen and Barry’s absence] before the game and we knew that it hindered them a lot, but they really knew how to make some magic come off of the bench and played good ball,” Carey said.

The Eagles then moved quickly to rebuttal and then took the lead before the buzzer to end the first at 16-13.

This back and forth continued through the second, ending with a score of 26-23 and into the third. However, before the Eagles could secure the lead to close out the third, the Warriors narrowed the point margin between the team’s scores, leaving it at 37-36.

In the final period, Coach Carey truly believed that his team could have easily lost to Coach Roustio’s team, but they persisted and took the Warriors down in a true battle of fitness and wits.

Each team were in quite a bit of foul trouble throughout, with Granite City earning 23 fouls to CM’s 20. The Eagles turned over the ball around 14 times, but they also made three steals and 19 rebounds.

Although it’s a narrow win, the Eagles will take it with stride and hope to continue their momentum headed into their upcoming tournament at Litchfield this upcoming Saturday and next Tuesday.

Granite City will face Belleville East High School on the Warriors’ home court this Friday.

