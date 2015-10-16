TROY- Heading into this Friday evening’s game against Triad High School, the Civic Memorial High School Eagles football team were entirely aware of what was on the line.

Starting out strong in the first quarter, the Eagles pushed their way down the field. The synchronicity between quarterback Adam Hill (#12) and his wide receiver David Lane (#6) was out of this world in the first few passes of the first. Although the boys pushed their way to the two-yard line, at least two of their touchdown throw attempts were incomplete. As soon as CM lost possession of the ball to the Knights, Rikki Lafferty (#11) resumed Eagle possession after a fumble by Triad. This play allowed the Eagles to head into their enemy’s end zone to possess their first touchdown and field kick of the game, 7-0 in their favor against the Knights.

The entire second quarter was a battle for possession. No points were scored for either team until the last 33 seconds of the quarter, when Triad receiving back Adam Nelson (#23) ran Triad’s first of many touchdowns. The score after the free kick and at the end of the second was a tie with seven points each.

After the halftime performance of the Marching Knights, dance team and the annual homecoming parade, Triad came out of the locker room determined to take hold of the last half of the game. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that was exactly what they did.

Rushing right off of the field kick, quarterback Tommy Bauer (#3) made his way down the field with ease. After a down or two, Bauer effortlessly scored the Knights’ second touchdown, and after a good field kick, Triad led the Eagles 14-7 at the end of the third.

Worn down, the Eagles truly tried their hardest to keep the Knights out of their end zone. However, after an exhausting first half, the Eagles could not keep up with what the Knights were dishing out. In the play that secured Triad their third touchdown, a player from their team collided with an IHSA official, who was taken off the field and observed for possible broken ribs. As soon as the game got back into play, the Knights scored yet another touchdown and free point, making the score 21-7 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, Triad scored two touchdowns and free points to the Eagles’ last ditch effort of one touchdown and failed kick. At the final buzzer, the score was 35-13 in favor of the Triad Knights, this season’s undefeated Mississippi Valley Conference Champions.

“They run the ball well and they did a really good job,” CMHS Head Coach Justin Winslow said.

“Obviously you want to win conference games,” Winslow said, “We’ve got Mt. Zion next week and there’s a lot of things involved with 4A, like where we’re going to go, who is going to where.”

Coach Winslow hopes to secure a home playoff start for his team, saying that it would be awesome for his players and his fans to start the postseason on Eagle territory.

