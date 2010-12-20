Alton, IL - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will be meeting at a new location beginning Thursday, January 6th. The club which currently meets at Johnson’s Corner will begin meeting at Mac’s Time Out located at 315 Belle Street in Alton. The club meets every Thursday from 12-1:00. The time will remain the same. The move will allow the club more space for the growing membership and is a more central location for the current members.

For any questions please contact Martha Morse 618-466-9200 or 618-917-5177.  

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

2 days ago - Southwestern Military History Club Hosts a Field of Flags Campaign to Benefit DAV  

Sep 22, 2023 - Walk to Build Domestic Violence Awareness Scheduled for Sept. 30 In Alton

4 days ago - Edwardsville Junior Service Club Hosts Witches Night Out

Sep 12, 2023 - Edwardsville Gun Club's Schutzenfest Again Features Kids' Fishing Fair

Sep 18, 2023 - New Flying Club NOW Ready for “Take Off”

 