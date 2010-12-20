Alton, IL - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will be meeting at a new location beginning Thursday, January 6th. The club which currently meets at Johnson’s Corner will begin meeting at Mac’s Time Out located at 315 Belle Street in Alton. The club meets every Thursday from 12-1:00. The time will remain the same. The move will allow the club more space for the growing membership and is a more central location for the current members.

For any questions please contact Martha Morse 618-466-9200 or 618-917-5177.

