Closure of Canal Access Area
January 16, 2014 4:07 PM
Listen to the story
The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, has closed Canal Access Area in Hartford, IL until further notice. To ensure public safety, this recreation area has to been closed temporarily until road repairs are completed.
For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.