WOOD RIVER - Cleanup has started with the house that caught fire in the 800 block of Lorena in Wood River.

The fire occurred at 4:45 a.m. Saturday. The father of the homeowner said the family was asleep at the time of the fire, but thankfully, everyone made it out of the home safely. The top part of the burned home has been covered with a large tarp.