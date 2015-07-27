http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/7-27-15-Grichuk.mp3

After leaving Sunday’s game early due to a groin issue, Randal Grichuk was not in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday as they opened a series against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Apparently, everything went really well but we still want to give him a day, maybe two,” said Mike Matheny. “He had an MRI and looked him over as closely as they could and everything came back good.”

“Feeling better today,” echoed Grichuk. “I just kind of felt it grabbing after that play running down the line trying to beat the ground ball out. It kind of grabbed and felt it for that next half inning–that’s when I mentioned it and they shut me down.”

Grichuk had yet to meet with doctors about the MRI, but explained the groin issue was not new.

“It’s been tight for a couple weeks now, so I’ve been getting treatment on it,” shared Grichuk when asked if dehydration could have been a factor. “Noticeable, not anything too worried about. Like I said, it’s been manageable until running down the line it kind of felt a little bit worse and they wanted to be on the safe side.”

Grichuk could be available as a pinch-hitter if necessary tonight.

Kolten Wong, 2B

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Stephen Piscotty, LF

Dan Johnson, 1B

Peter Bourjos, CF

Lance Lynn, P

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports