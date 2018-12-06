GLEN CARBON – Father McGivney Catholic junior forward Clayton Scott was the leading scorer for the Griffins in their home opener this past Friday night with 13 points, the only Griffins’ player in double figures as McGivney lost to Marissa 66-33.

The Meteors used a 12-0 run at the start of the second quarter, and then a 9-0 run at the end, outscoring the Griffins 21-3 in the period, helping Marissa to the win. The Griffins kept fighting throughout, a trait that’s become one their trademarks.

The Griffins, sparked by Scott, went on a run in the third quarter where they outscored Marissa 8-3, playing their best basketball of the evening.

“We definitely improved in the second half,” Scott said, “but there’s more we needed to do to get the victory, but we gave it all we had tonight.”

It’s still early on in the season, and Scott is optimistic about his team’s outlook.

“I think we have nowhere to go but up,” Scott said. “Coming from this game, we’re going to learn a lot from it, and we’re definitely going to improve.”

As far as season goals for himself and the Griffins, Scott has some good expectations in mind.

“Our team wants to get above .500,” Scott said, “and we just want to get further in regionals than we have in the past.”

