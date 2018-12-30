Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CENTRALIA - The Alton High School Redbirds moved to the Central Holiday Tourney Championship game Saturday with an 80-68 win over the Evanston Wildkits.

Alton jumped to a 23-14 opening quarter lead, then at the half stayed in front 38-28. The Redbirds outscored Evanston 22-18 in the third period and Evanston had 22 points to Alton's 20 for the final outcome of 80-68.

Article continues after sponsor message

Donovan Clay led the Redbirds with 21 points, followed by Moory Woods with 19 points, then came Malik Smith with 17 points and Ky'lun Rivers with 11 points. Andrew Jones added 8 points.

Alton played at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Centralia Tourney Championship game against Belleville West. More to come on the final game of the tournament.

More like this:

Dec 30, 2023 - Redbirds Split Centralia Holiday Tournament - Fall To Chatham Glenwood In Fifth-Place Game

Dec 30, 2023 - Friday Boys Basketball Round-Up: Granite City, Roxana Win Consolation Titles, Calhoun Wins Carlinville Tourney

Dec 19, 2023 - SIUE's Woodcock Named MAC Co-Wrestler of the Week

Feb 26, 2024 - Unstoppable Alton High Girls Seek Triumph in IHSA Quarterfinals

Feb 22, 2024 - Thomas’ Basket With 1.8 Seconds Left Gives Quincy 48-47 Win Over Alton In Class 4A Regional Semifinal  

 