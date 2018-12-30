CENTRALIA - The Alton High School Redbirds moved to the Central Holiday Tourney Championship game Saturday with an 80-68 win over the Evanston Wildkits.

Alton jumped to a 23-14 opening quarter lead, then at the half stayed in front 38-28. The Redbirds outscored Evanston 22-18 in the third period and Evanston had 22 points to Alton's 20 for the final outcome of 80-68.

Donovan Clay led the Redbirds with 21 points, followed by Moory Woods with 19 points, then came Malik Smith with 17 points and Ky'lun Rivers with 11 points. Andrew Jones added 8 points.

Alton played at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Centralia Tourney Championship game against Belleville West. More to come on the final game of the tournament.

