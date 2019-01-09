ALTON – Senior forward Donovan Clay scored 27 points for Alton, but East St. Louis, behind the shooting of Cornellious LeFlore and Terrance Hargrove, Jr’s 21 points, gave the Flyers a 58-49 Southwestern Conference win Tuesday night over the Redbirds at the Redbirds Nest.

It was a game where the Flyers came from behind after trailing most of the way. The Redbirds, behind the efforts of Clay, led 12-10 at quarter time and 22-20 at halftime. The Flyers came back at the midway point of the third quarter, going ahead on a Richard Robinson jumper 29-28, their first lead after scoring the game’s opening basket. Later on, Clay hit a three to tie the game 31-31, but East Side took the lead for good after Hargrove slammed home a dunk off a rebound to put the Flyers up 33-31.

LeFlore then hit back to back threes to put the Flyers up 39-31, then Hargrove hit a three and scored another basket to put East Side ahead 42-33 at the end of the quarter, and from there, the Flyers never looked back, going on to the 58-49 win.

LeFlore scored 10 points, all in the second half, to help the Flyers improve to 12-5 on the year. Robinson added seven points to go along with 13 rebounds on the night.

In addition to the 27 points, Clay also had 17 rebounds and four blocked shots. Moory Woods contributed eight points and Andrew Jones seven for the Redbirds.

Alton, now 10-8 on the year, hosts Edwardsville in another conference game Friday night at the Redbirds Nest in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. East Side hosts traditional St. Louis power Vashon in an important non-conference match up Friday night, with tip-off also at 7:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

