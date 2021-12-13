ALTON - When people are in their 20s, often they have not had to handle the tragedy of the sudden death of a loved one. For a group of close friends in the Alton and Brighton areas, the loss of 29-year-old Clay Cope was almost more than they could handle.

Hannah Wittman, one of his friends, is 22. She described Clay as: “such a good soul, all-around fun person."

She continued about Clay: "You will be missed so much. I wish we all could have gotten margs just one more time. Words can not explain how devastated I am about this, and I have not even known you near as long as others. This really hit me home and we are all grieving.

“Personally I haven’t actually lost anyone in my family, I have been fortunate enough not to lose anyone. Clay is really the first person I have lost out of my life I was close to and he made a huge impact on me. This has been really hard. My boyfriend and Clay were best of friends. He is devastated about it.”

Leighton Grothaus, 25, said Clay was one of his best friends. Leighton said he went on vacation with Clay’s family several times and was very close to him and his family.

Leighton spends time between Champaign and Brighton now. He farms in Champaign.

Leighton said Clay graduated in 2011 and he graduated a few years after.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I don’t think the shock of this has settled in yet,” he said. “Clay was hard working and just a one-of-a-kind person. They don’t make them like him anymore. He was a genuine guy, he would treat you with respect and always put a smile on people’s faces.

"When the storm hit I was at another buddy of ours’ house - Harrison - and we called him, then didn’t hear from him. It was about 5 in the morning Saturday when we found out he had died. He had his whole life ahead and was doing everything right. He would give the shirt off his back for everyone. He was 29 years old and would have done so much with his life if this hadn't happened. There will be a void in our friend group forever. It is like his chair will always be there when we are at a table. It sucks he will not be there in person. He will be there in spirit only now.”

Harrison Green was another of Clay’s closest friends. In Clay's final home in Brighton, Harrison said they lived together and rehabbed the home at one time.

“We were Boy Scouts together and lived together for a couple of years, too,” Green said. “He also liked to shoot and hunt and fish. He was always there for people. He was in the Navy from 2011 to 2016 or 2017. Clay really valued his family. We tried to call him the entire night it happened, but couldn’t get him.

“Clay loved his job at Amazon and was looking forward to a great future. I think he was going to be promoted. He was a people person. He was always there for all his friends checking up on them on what they were doing.

“I am still in disbelief about it, to know someone and be friends with them for so long, then just have it ripped away.”

Clay's obituary can be viewed here.

More like this: