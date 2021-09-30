BRIGHTON - Senior Emily Lowis has made a name for herself in both cross country, volleyball, and track and field at Southwestern High School over the past four years.

Lowis juggles the two fall sports at the same time, plus handles difficult classes, plus takes part in clubs.

Emily said her Coach Gary Bowker and best friend AmyDee Bachman are very supportive of her in all her athletics and always encourages her to keep going to be her best.

"I have been running cross country for three years and playing volleyball for six years," she said. "I love getting done with a good game or meet and feeling accomplished."

Emily is a middle blocker and hitter in volleyball, and in track, she is a pole vaulter, sprinter, and long jumper.

Emily's favorite things to do are run, paint, and play volleyball. She says athletics has taught her how to have a strong mindset.

The Southwestern senior is uncertain where she will attend college at this point, but still exploring. She said her goal is to become an art teacher and possibly a coach after high school.

Emily has been a picture-perfect student at Southwestern with all A's in the classroom without any absences. Emily's teachers, coaches, and administrators are extremely proud of her many accomplishments at Southwestern High School.

