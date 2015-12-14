

EDWARDSVILLE - Deanne Voegele, a ninth and 11th-grade English teacher at Edwardsville High School, is one who definitely tries to use real-life examples in the classroom.

She continued a letter writing campaign to troops serving during the holiday season again this year.

“I usually do this around Christmas time,” she said. “Sometimes a student will have a family member stationed somewhere and we have a good address to use. Some of the kids draw pictures, some say their grandpa, dad or aunt or uncle were in the military and share that experience.”

EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey said he couldn’t be more proud of Voegele and her students for taking a lesson on writing and putting it to practical use to deliver a positive message to troops at Christmas.

Voegele said she buys blank greeting cards and gives the students some topics and interests to write about.

“I tell them to picture yourself away for six months and what you would like to see if you got it in the mail,” she said. “It is really neat to look at what they write.”

The EHS teacher said it is always good to revisit personal communication skills and that is accomplished in this lesson. She puchases the cards on her own and the school pays for the postage, but it is a rather inexpensive lesson, she said that takes from the heart of the students to the troops.

Voegele said she loves her job as an EHS instructor.

“This is my 23rd year,” she said. “I think we have a great school and the kids are great.”

