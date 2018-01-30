EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately forty Madison County teachers picked up some new tricks from a couple of veteran teachers this week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary Adams and Marchelle Kassebaum shared evidence-based classroom management strategies with teachers from kindergarten through high school. These teachers were given opportunities to sharpen their skills on effective classroom management procedures, expectations, behavior management, parent communication, and instruction practices. Techniques and tips for dealing with high needs students and whole brain teaching were demonstrated through the presentation.

The teachers who attended this workshop will return to their districts and to their schools and share what they have learned about classroom management methods with their colleagues.

Regional Superintendent Robert Daiber and his assistant, Andrew Reinking, have been instrumental in providing workshops for Madison County teachers that help hone their skills.

More like this:

Aug 14, 2023 - Alton School District Implements New Curriculum and Report Cards for Grade Schoolers

Sep 20, 2023 - Students Honored for Good Character at Alton School District Board Meeting

May 26, 2023 - Madison County Honors Educator and School For Their "Green" Contributions

Jun 12, 2023 - Marquette Grad Paige Masterson Recognized for Music and High School Success

Aug 15, 2023 - Southwestern Middle School Teacher Crowned Mrs. Educator 2023

 