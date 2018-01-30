EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately forty Madison County teachers picked up some new tricks from a couple of veteran teachers this week.

Mary Adams and Marchelle Kassebaum shared evidence-based classroom management strategies with teachers from kindergarten through high school. These teachers were given opportunities to sharpen their skills on effective classroom management procedures, expectations, behavior management, parent communication, and instruction practices. Techniques and tips for dealing with high needs students and whole brain teaching were demonstrated through the presentation.

The teachers who attended this workshop will return to their districts and to their schools and share what they have learned about classroom management methods with their colleagues.

Regional Superintendent Robert Daiber and his assistant, Andrew Reinking, have been instrumental in providing workshops for Madison County teachers that help hone their skills.

