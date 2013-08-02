Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering the classes to help individuals enter the career field as a broker – no longer an agent.

An individual must pass a total of 90 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. This fall, Lewis and Clark is offering three classes of Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135) and Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136): both classes necessary to obtain those 90 hours.

Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136-Section 01), will be offered from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday Aug. 26 through Dec. 20 on Lewis and Clark’s Godfrey campus. REAL 135 (Section A6) will be offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday Aug. 26 though Oct. 16 on the Godfrey campus. REAL 135 (Section NA6) will be offered from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday Aug. 27 through Oct. 18 on the college’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. All sections will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush.

Students must be 21 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll online now at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 466-5000 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

