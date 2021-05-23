SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Alton High School had another special Senior Parade Friday night staged on Discovery Parkway with a drive around the Liberty Bank Amphitheater and eventually down State Street in Alton.

Redbird led the parade, followed by new Alton Mayor David Goins and his wife, then the proud seniors in vehicles with parents. The Alton Police Department was the escort for the parade.

The parade began at 7 p.m. and was once again a strong celebration for a senior class that Alton School District 11 Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner described as one of great resilience because of all the interruptions with COVID-19.

“This is our second year of having the parade and we had it last year because the school year was so interrupted from the COVID-19 Pandemic and we wanted to have it again to honor our amazing seniors,” Baumgartner said. “We are very thankful for the Alton Police Department for helping us out with the parade.”

