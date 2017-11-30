Class of 1977 provides 100th class bench for JCHS Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - The Class of 1977, the 100th Jersey class, celebrated their 40th class reunion on September 23, 2017. The class wanted to "Give Back" to the school and community so they donated to purchase a memorial bench that is placed at Jersey Community High School. Article continues after sponsor message Shown are Class of 1977 committee, Peggy "Kirk" Reynolds, Beth "Stinnett" Dalton, Kim "Mager" Davis, Denise "Snider" Bock, Cathy "Prosser" Foster and JCHS Principal Cory Breden. Jersey Community High School officials encouraged people to stop and see the bench during the holiday season along with the Christmas Tree Challenge displayed in the JCHS Main Lobby. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football