Formerly located at 1430 B. East Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach, Ill., the new 20,000-square-foot facility at 17 Liberty Place has direct Interstate visibility and access along the 270 corridor in the northeastern area of the St. Louis region near the I-255 connector. This strategic location gives the facility nearly complete access to all major Interstates in the St. Louis region with the crossroads of I-55, I-70 and I-64 less than 10 miles away.

The new facility, which offers greater exposure and access, expanded parking, a comfortable driver’s lounge with Wi-Fi and restroom facilities, is just a few miles from supporting, quality hotels and restaurants. Since servicing CNG powered commercial vehicles is one of Clarke Power Services’ specialties, the new facility is also strategically located near multiple CNG Natural Gas Filling Stations.

According to Chad Marti, western regional sales manager, of Clarke Power Services, Inc., “We chose to relocate the facility for greater exposure and easier access for our customers along Interstate 270 and those serving the expansive warehouse and distribution centers nearby. This is a growth area for our business and we look forward to giving our customers an even better experience than they have had in the past at their Clarke Power Services location.”

In addition, the new Pontoon Beach shop supports VEHICARE, a division of Clarke Power Services. VEHICARE is the leading provider of on-site maintenance and repair for class 4-8 commercial vehicles. They build strong, personalized relationships with their customers and assist them in developing maintenance solutions and programs for their specific fleet needs. To contact the Clarke Power Services’ Pontoon Beach location, please call (618) 501-6618.

According to Natalie Bozzuto, sales administration manager for VEHICARE Fleet Maintenance Solutions, “Clarke Power Services, Inc. brand of VEHICARE brings together a powerful solution to fleets that may need the added customizable touch to their entire fleet. VEHICARE Fleet Maintenance Solutions along with their mobile maintenance has the ability to customize, perform and manage fleets with an exceptional value to our clients by consistently delivering high quality fleet services that will translate into increased asset utilization and the reduction of the life cycle costs of those assets at the corporate level. Having the power of Clarke and the care of VEHICARE together will take the guess work out of managing a fleet, so they can start performing.”

