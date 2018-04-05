EDWARDSVILLE – In a space once occupied by Bin 51 Wine and Spirits, Clark Chiropractic has recently opened its doors and is accepting new patients. Located at 200 S. Buchanan Street, the new, beautifully updated office space occupies over 2500 sq. ft. to accommodate their many service offerings which include manual and instrument manipulation, trigger point therapy, acupuncture, doctor assisted weight loss and more.

This will be the second location for Dr. Jeremy Clark, a practicing chiropractor with over 18 years of experience. Clark and his family have lived in the Edwardsville community for almost two decades, with the office’s first branch located in Vandalia, Illinois. As an Edwardsville resident, he felt it was time to expand his practice closer to home and bring his expertise in chiropractic, injury and wellness care to Edwardsville and its surrounding communities.

“I believe in a higher level of care for a higher quality of life for my patients,” said Clark. “I’ve worked hard to maintain a successful practice in Vandalia, and I’m excited about our move to Edwardsville and the opportunity it provides. I think what differentiates us from the other chiropractors in town is our attention to detail as well as our digital x-ray facility, offering patients the convenience of on-site x-rays, when necessary.” Clark has a full administrative staff as well as a personal trainer and MS exercise physiologist ready to assist patients in their complete wellness goals.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at their new Edwardsville facility, call (618) 659-8889, find them online at www.clarkchiropracticedwardsville.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

