The opening tip of the Jersey-Springfield Lanphier Alton Tip-Off Classic game on Wednesday. (Photos by Nikolus Westerhold)

ALTON - Clare Breden's 31 points propelled the Jersey Panthers to a 63-58 girls basketball win over Springfield Lanphier on Wednesday night in the Alton Tip-Off Tournament.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Panthers moved to 2-0 in the tournament and will play in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Jersey plays the winner of the Alton vs. Breese Mater Dei game Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abby Manns added 11 points for Jersey against Springfield Lanphier. The Panthers were 23 of 29 from the free-throw line including a perfect 13-13 by Breden.

The Lions were led by Martrice Brooks with 26 points and Serenity Price with 10. The Lions, now 0-1 on the season, shot just 6-21 from the charity stripe.

More like this:

Apr 17, 2024 - Area Teams Post Strong Performances At Roxana Relays

Yesterday - Soccer Drama Unfolds: Jersey and Roxana Deadlock at Two Goals Each

Apr 17, 2024 - Highland Girls Track Has Good Showings As Bulldogs Win Roxana Girls Relays, Jersey Second, CM Is Third, Shells Place Sixth  

Apr 18, 2024 - Jersey's Offensive Prowess on Full Display With 8 Goals Against East Alton-Wood River

Apr 22, 2024 - Panthers' Boys Track Star Borkowski Meet Champ In Three Events At Rochester Invite

 