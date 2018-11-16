ALTON - Clare Breden's 31 points propelled the Jersey Panthers to a 63-58 girls basketball win over Springfield Lanphier on Wednesday night in the Alton Tip-Off Tournament.

The Panthers moved to 2-0 in the tournament and will play in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Jersey plays the winner of the Alton vs. Breese Mater Dei game Friday night.

Abby Manns added 11 points for Jersey against Springfield Lanphier. The Panthers were 23 of 29 from the free-throw line including a perfect 13-13 by Breden.

The Lions were led by Martrice Brooks with 26 points and Serenity Price with 10. The Lions, now 0-1 on the season, shot just 6-21 from the charity stripe.

