EVANSTON - Alton’s Noah Clancy was the shining star for the area at the Illinois High School Association State Swim Meet on Friday and Saturday at Evanston, reaching the B final of the 100 backstroke.

Clancy, a sophomore, finished ninth in the event in a time of 50.68 seconds. The 100 backstroke was won by LaGrange Lyons' Spencer Walker in a time of 48.11 seconds. Clancy swam a 50.76 in Friday's qualifying event to reach the B final; the top 12 swimmers in each event reached the final, with the top six swimmers placed in the A final and the next six swimmers placed in the B final.

Among other other Alton swimmers who reached the state meet, Caden Akal swam in the 50 and 100 freestyles; his qualifying swim time in the 50 was 22.05 seconds and 48.50 seconds in the 100 and Matt Daniel swam a 1:43.50 in the 200 freestyle and 51.49 seconds in the 100 butterfly. The 4x50 medley relay team of Caden Akal, Clancy, Daniels and Cole Akal turned in a 1:36.71 in their Friday qualifying swim and the 4x50 freestyle relay team of Daniels, Cole Akal, Clancy and Caden Akal had a time of 1:27.73 in their Friday swim.

Alton head boys swim coach Garth Akal said he was very proud of Clancy and all the boys who swam at state.

“It is the most individual state qualifiers in the school’s history,” he said. “I was also happy to get both relays to state. Noah’s time of 50.76 qualified him for NISCA All-American status.”

Edwardsville's Porter LeVassuer also was in the event but did not make the final, swimming a 53.09 in the Friday qualifying session.

Winnetka New Trier won the team title with 161 points, followed by LaGrange Lyons at 150.5 and Hinsdale Central with 116.5.

